Klein, Steven M.

Steven M. Klein is President and Chief Executive Officer of Northfield Bancorp. Mr. Klein is responsible for strategic planning and execution leadership, as well as the overall operations of Northfield including lending, deposit gathering and branch operations. Prior to joining Northfield, Mr. Klein was an audit partner in the New Jersey community banking practice of KPMG LLP. Mr. Klein earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, with a concentration in accounting, from Montclair State University and is a certified public accountant registered in the state of New Jersey. Mr. Klein is an active member of both the New York and New Jersey Bankers Associations. He also serves on the America’s Community Bankers SEC Committee, Accounting and Finance Committee and Corporate Governance Committee. In addition, Mr. Klein is also a member of the AICPA and the New Jersey Society of Certified Public Accountants.