The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Clay Kirkland

Kirkland, Clay

Clay Kirkland, CFA, is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Intrepid Capital. He is the Lead Portfolio Manager of the Intrepid Disciplined Value Fund and the separately managed Intrepid Disciplined Value portfolio. He is also the Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the Intrepid Select Fund and the separately managed Intrepid Select portfolio. Mr. Kirkland focuses on research and valuation of mid- and large-cap equity securities. A CFA charterholder, he earned an MBA from Columbia Business School and received a B.S./B.A. degree, cum laude, in economics from Auburn University.

Related Interviews:

Aiming for Good Risk-Adjusted Returns Over a Full Market Cycle
November 02, 2018

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)
Interview with the CEO and the President and Chairman: NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)
Interview with the CEO: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Applying Thematic Insights Across Sectors in an All-Cap Strategy
Buying Domestic Companies in China at Cheap Valuations
Building a Global Strategy From the Bottom Up
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Gene Therapy Companies with Better Clinical Data and Benefits Likely to Do Well
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 