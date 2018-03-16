Randal J. Kirk

Randal J. Kirk is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Intrexon Corporation. Randal J. Kirk has served as Intrexon’s Chief Executive Officer since April of 2009 and Chairman of the board since February 2008. Mr. Kirk provides a wealth of strategic, operational and management experience. Mr. Kirk currently also serves as the Senior Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Third Security, LLC, an investment management firm founded by Mr. Kirk in March 1999. Additionally, Mr. Kirk founded and became Chairman of the board of New River Pharmaceuticals Inc. — previously traded on Nasdaq prior to its acquisition by Shire plc in 2007 — in 1996 and was President and Chief Executive Officer between October 2001 and April 2007. Mr. Kirk currently serves in a number of additional capacities including as a member of the board of directors of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) since May 2007 and as a member of the board of directors of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) since January 2011. Previously, Mr. Kirk served as a member of the board of directors of Scios, Inc. — previously traded on Nasdaq prior to its acquisition by Johnson & Johnson — between February 2000 and May 2002, and as a member of the board of directors of Clinical Data, Inc. — previously traded on Nasdaq prior to its acquisition by Forest Laboratories, Inc., in April 2011 — from September 2002 to April 2011 and was Chairman of the board of directors from December 2004 to April 2011. Mr. Kirk served on the board of visitors of Radford University from July 2003 to June 2009, was Rector of the board of directors from September 2006 to September 2008 and served on the board of directors of the Radford University Foundation, Inc., from September 1998 to May 2011. He served on the board of visitors of the University of Virginia and Affiliated Schools from July 2009 to October 2012, on the Virginia Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates from July 2006 to October 2012 and on the Governor’s Economic Development and Jobs Creation Commission from April 2010 to October 2012. Mr. Kirk received a B.A. in business from Radford University and a J.D. from the University of Virginia.