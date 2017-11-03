Erik Kinnman

Erik Kinnman, M.D., Ph.D., is Chief Executive Officer of NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB. Dr. Kinnman is a seasoned life science executive with broad experience in and understanding of the industry. He has held a number of senior leadership positions in biopharmaceutical companies such as AstraZeneca and Sobi. His expertise and experience includes clinical development, business strategy, business development and investor relations. Dr. Kinnman also has experience in the financial sector. Dr. Kinnman holds an Executive MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics and has comprehensive scientific qualifications from the Karolinska Institutet, where he earned his Ph.D. and taught as an associate professor. Dr. Kinnman is board-certified in neurology and pain management. He has been at NeuroVive since 2016.