Rachel K. King

Rachel K. King is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GlycoMimetics, Inc. Before founding the company, she was an Executive in Residence at New Enterprise Associates, one of the nation’s leading venture capital firms. Mrs. King came to New Enterprise Associates after serving as a Senior Vice President of Novartis Corporation. Before joining Novartis Corporation, Mrs. King spent 10 years with Genetic Therapy, Inc. through the company’s early stage, initial public offering and eventual sale to Novartis Corporation. After the sale, she was named CEO and ran Genetic Therapy, Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary of Novartis Corporation. Mrs. King also worked previously at ALZA Corporation in Palo Alto, California, and at Bain and Company in Boston. She received her B.A. from Dartmouth College and her MBA from Harvard Business School. Mrs. King is the past Chair of the Emerging Companies Governing Board and of the full board of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization — BIO — and continues to serve on BIO’s executive committee. She also served as Chair of the Maryland Life Sciences Advisory Board under former Governor Martin O’Malley, and now serves on the board of directors of Warp Drive Bio, a Third Rock Ventures-funded biotechnology company based in Cambridge, and of the University of Maryland BioPark.