Mason D. King

King, Mason D.

Mason D. King, CFA, is Principal and Vice President, Portfolio Management/Equity Research of Luther King Capital Management. Earlier, he was an equity analyst at Hester Capital Management and a private equity investment analyst at Pacesetter Capital Group and Crates Thompson Capital. Mr. King graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin, and also completed the TCU Ranch Management Program.

Looking for High-Quality Companies That Can Compound Value
October 30, 2017

