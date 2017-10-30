Mason D. King

Mason D. King, CFA, is Principal and Vice President, Portfolio Management/Equity Research of Luther King Capital Management. Earlier, he was an equity analyst at Hester Capital Management and a private equity investment analyst at Pacesetter Capital Group and Crates Thompson Capital. Mr. King graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English literature from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Austin, and also completed the TCU Ranch Management Program.