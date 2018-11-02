Tara Kinateder

Tara Kinateder is an Executive Vice President, a member of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management’s wealth management team and a member of the firm’s Global Sustainable Investing strategy team. Ms. Kinateder is a portfolio manager with clients concentrated in Oregon, Washington and California. She specializes in wealth management planning and preservation through asset allocation and cash flow analysis. Ms. Kinateder is passionate about guiding individuals and families as they plan for their financial futures by focusing on long-term goals and helping them navigate ongoing life changes. Prior to joining Ferguson Wellman, Ms. Kinateder was a senior vice president and market leader for the Portland, Oregon, office of U.S. Trust. Previously, she worked in New York and Seattle for Alliance Bernstein Wealth Management as a financial adviser and strategic consultant, respectively. Raised in Georgia, Ms. Kinateder earned her B.A. from Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia, with a double major in journalism and business, graduating magna cum laude. She received a certificate in personal financial planning from the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business and a certificate in investment strategies and portfolio management from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. Ms. Kinateder is the past Chair of the Classic Wines Auction board and has co-chaired the annual auction the last two years. Ms. Kinateder is a member of the Arlington Club House Committee. Ms. Kinateder is also a past board member for Mentors 360, Oregon Repertory Singers and the Oregon Food Bank, where she also served on the finance committee.