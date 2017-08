Ki Bin Kim

Ki Bin Kim is a Managing Director covering U.S. REITs at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. His REIT industry experience spans nearly 12 years, most recently as KBW’s head of REITs. Prior to KBW, he co-covered the REIT space at Macquarie Capital. Additionally, Mr. Kim brings a unique buy-side background from his several years of experience as a REIT research analyst at JPMorgan Asset Management.