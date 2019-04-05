Kideckel, David

The Wall Street Transcript
David Kideckel is a Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst at AltaCorp Capital Inc., heading the firm’s health care and life sciences research. Prior to joining AltaCorp Capital, Dr. Kideckel was at another leading independent investment dealer, in his role as Director of Healthcare & Biotechnology, Institutional Equity Research. Dr. Kideckel is a seasoned industry executive, having spent over 10 years in international pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies where he held executive roles in sales, marketing, medical affairs and international business development. Dr. Kideckel holds a Ph.D. and MBA from the University of Toronto’s Institute of Medical Science and Rotman School of Management, respectively. He is a university Gold Medalist and a recipient of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research Science to Business Award.

Biosynthetic Cannabinoids Poised to Be a Big Disruptor in the Cannabis Space
April 05, 2019

