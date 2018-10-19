Keith J. Kendall

Keith J. Kendall is Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive Therapeutics. Keith Kendall assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer at Aquestive in 2014 after serving as Co-President and Chief Operating Officer for the company since 2011. Mr. Kendall also served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Aquestive since July 2006. From February 1999 to June 2006, he was the Vice President and Managing Director of the Americas for Hewlett Packard Financial Services. Mr. Kendall held a number of positions with AT&T Capital Corporation, including President of AT&T Credit Corporation and NCR Credit Corporation from 1985 to 1998.