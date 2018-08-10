Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly is Founder and CEO of BKCM, LLC and Portfolio Manager of REX Shares BKC Blockchain ETF. Mr. Kelly is an investor, author and financial markets commentator. He has over 20 years of institutional investing experience in global financial markets and macroeconomics, and over five years of experience in digital currencies. Mr. Kelly is the author of the book The Bitcoin Big Bang: How Alternative Currencies are About to Change the World. He is also a CNBC contributor that can be seen regularly on “Fast Money.”