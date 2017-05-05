Michael P. Kehoe

Michael P. Kehoe has served as Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer and President, and as a Director, since June 2009 when he founded the company. From 2002 to 2008, Mr. Kehoe was the President and Chief Executive Officer at James River Insurance Company, and before that he served in various senior positions at Colony Insurance Company from 1994 to 2002, finishing as Vice President of Brokerage Underwriting. Mr. Kehoe received a B.A. in economics from Hampden-Sydney College and a J.D. from the University of Richmond School of Law.