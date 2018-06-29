Rezo Kanovich

Rezo Kanovich serves as Portfolio Manager of the International Small-Mid Cap strategy at OppenheimerFunds. Previously, Mr. Kanovich served as Research Analyst for the Global Equity strategy. In that role, he covered all sectors and collaborated with all members of the Global Equity Team. He has also covered small- and mid-cap names during his time on Global Equity strategy, both international and domestic. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Kanovich worked as an analyst with Boston Biomedical Consultants, an investment banker with the Lehman Brothers Mergers & Acquisitions team, and as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He holds a B.A. and M.A. in international economics and finance from Brandeis University and an MBA dual concentration in finance and health care systems from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.