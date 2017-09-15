Kad, Robert S.

The Wall Street Transcript
Robert S. Kad is Managing Director of Port Capital LLC, and he is also Portfolio Manager of the MLP Energy and Infrastructure Strategy. He brings more than 14 years of investment experience to the firm, with a focus on midstream energy infrastructure and MLPs. Earlier, Mr. Kad worked for Morgan Stanley, Alerian Capital Management and Goldman Sachs serving in a variety of equity research and investment management roles. Mr. Kad received a degree in applied economics from Cornell University.

Taking Advantage of Mispriced Growth to Buy High-Quality MLPs
September 15, 2017

