Margaret Kaczor

Margaret Kaczor is Senior Equity Research Analyst of William Blair & Company, L.L.C. Ms. Kaczor joined William Blair in June 2010 and covers medical technology companies, with particular interest in diabetes, cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, respiratory therapy and aesthetics. Ms. Kaczor was named the number-two stock-picker in the 2015 StarMine Analyst Awards for her coverage of health care equipment and supplies. In 2016, Institutional Investor named Ms. Kaczor a “Rising Star of Wall Street Research.” She earned B.S. degrees in both accounting and finance from the University of Illinois.