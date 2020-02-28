Danilo Juvane

Danilo Juvane is an Analyst in BMO Capital Markets Equity Research covering the U.S. pipeline and master limited partnership — MLP — sectors. In 2017, he was named among the All-America Research Team Rising Stars by Institutional Investor magazine. Most recently, Mr. Juvane worked as a research analyst with Kayne Anderson Fund Advisors, one of the largest MLP mutual funds in the U.S., covering Canadian midstream and small-cap U.S. MLPs. Prior to joining Kayne Anderson, Mr. Juvane spent over five years as an associate and research analyst at BMO as a critical member of the firm’s leading North American pipeline franchise, culminating with his own initiation of MLPs in fall 2014. Before BMO, he was a senior lead financial analyst in the corporate development arm of Entergy, one of the nation’s largest electric utilities. Mr. Juvane earned his MBA from the University of Texas McCombs School of Business and is a CFA charterholder.