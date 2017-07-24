Michael S. Jordan

Michael S. Jordan, CFA, CFP, is Portfolio Manager and Principal of Johnson Investment Counsel, Inc. Mr. Jordan became a part of Johnson Investment Counsel in 2000. He is a Portfolio Manager in Family Office Services in Cincinnati, Ohio. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst — CFA — and Certified Financial Planner — CFP — designations, and is presently the Assistant Product Manager for the Growth Equity Approach. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at Fifth Third Bank as a mutual fund accountant. Mr. Jordan lives in Blue Ash with his wife, Amy, and their two children, Andrew and Allison.