Jones, Peter

Peter Jones, CFA, joined Ferguson Wellman Capital Management in 2015 and is Vice President of Research. Mr. Jones leads the firm’s Global Sustainable Investing strategy team, is an analyst and a member of the firm’s investment team. He develops and manages the multifactor model used by the investment team for its equity selection process. Mr. Jones also provides research support for equity strategies and sectors for all portfolios as well as performance analysis for client meetings. Mr. Jones is a native of Portland and graduated from the University of Portland with a B.A. in political science and minors in Spanish and psychology.

Managing an ESG Strategy with the Same Risk/Reward as a Traditional Portfolio
November 02, 2018

