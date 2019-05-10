The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Mark E. Jones

Jones, Mark E.

Mark E. Jones is a Co-Founder of Goosehead Insurance, Inc. and has served as its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since inception in 2003. Under his leadership, Goosehead has grown to be counted among the largest and fastest-growing personal lines insurance agencies in the country. Prior to joining the company, he was a senior partner and director of Bain & Company, the global management consulting firm. Earlier in his career, he worked in the audit and mergers and acquisitions practice groups for Ernst & Young. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO: Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD)
May 10, 2019

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)
Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO: Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Interview with the SVP, Corporate Development & Strategy: Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Opportunities in Small-Cap Growth as Experts in Change
Bringing Expertise, Longevity and Advocacy to ESG Investing
Providing Diversification and an Opportunity to Exceed Market Returns
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Commercial Lines Among the Most Favorable Insurance Subsectors
Different Trends Expected in Various Business Lines of Insurance
Personal Lines Insurance Is a Good Place to Be
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 