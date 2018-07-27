Derek S. Johnston

Derek S. Johnston, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst at Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC. He joined the firm in May 2015 and became Co-Portfolio Manager for the firm’s SMid Cap Growth strategy on February 1, 2016. He also provides equity research across the small- to mid-cap universe. He has 20 years of experience in the financial investment industry. Prior to joining Conestoga, Mr. Johnston worked as a co-portfolio manager for small- and smid-cap portfolios at 300 North Capital, LLC, located in Pasadena, California, from 2007 to 2015. He also was an equity research analyst for small-cap equities at Engemann Asset Management for two years and an equity research associate at Banc of America Securities for three years. Earlier in his career, Mr. Johnston worked at Thomson Financial, Caspian Securities, Inc., and Smith Barney. Mr. Johnston received a Bachelor of Science in 1995 from Boston College and an MBA from the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business.