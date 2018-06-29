Hugh Johnson

Hugh Johnson is Chief Investment Officer, Founder/Partner, Chairman and a member of the Investment Strategy Committee at Hugh Johnson Advisors. Mr. Johnson’s work on the U.S. economy and financial markets guides the firm’s investment strategy. He joined First Albany Corporation in 1978 after serving as Executive Vice President of Hugh Johnson & Company, Inc. Mr. Johnson has more than 40 years of investment experience. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College and received a master’s degree from Southern Methodist University.