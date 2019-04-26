Rollie Johns

Rollie Johns is CSG Systems International, Inc.’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, responsible for leading the company’s financial strategy and practices worldwide. With 25 years of finance and accounting expertise, Mr. Johns oversees the company’s global finance, accounting and reporting functions. Mr. Johns joined CSG in 2013 as Chief Accounting Officer. He was named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in May 2018. Prior to joining CSG, he served as a Partner at KPMG, providing professional services to public and private sector clients. Mr. Johns is a member of the AICPA and the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants and serves as a board member and finance committee member for Habitat for Humanity in Omaha, Nebraska. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of San Diego.