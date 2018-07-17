Jasinski, Larry

The Wall Street Transcript
Larry Jasinski has served as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. board since February 2012. From 2005 until 2012, Mr. Jasinski served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Soteira, Inc., a company engaged in development and commercialization of products used to treat individuals with vertebral compression fractures, which was acquired by Globus Medical in 2012. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Jasinski was President and Chief Executive Officer of Cortek, Inc., a company that developed next-generation treatments for degenerative disc disease, which was acquired by Alphatec in 2005. From 1985 until 2001, Mr. Jasinski served in multiple sales, research and development, and general management roles at Boston Scientific Corporation. Mr. Jasinski holds a B.S. in marketing from Providence College and an MBA from the University of Bridgeport.

Interview with the CEO: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)
July 17, 2018

