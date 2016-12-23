James, Meghan

The Wall Street Transcript
Meghan James is Director of Client Service, responsible for the daily oversight and coordination of Argent Capital Management LLC’s client service activities on behalf of our institutional clients. Ms. James and her team are responsible for implementing this service initiative which includes working closely with marketing/sales, operations, compliance and the portfolio management teams within the company.  This initiative begins with the integration of all new client accounts and continues with developing an understanding of our clients’ needs and objectives, serves as our clients’ advocate within the firm, and communicates proactively with key contacts regarding all aspects of the client relationship. Ms. James has 10 years of client service experience within the industry.  She earned a B.A. in psychology from Georgetown University and is a former board member of the Spirit of St. Louis Women’s Fund.

