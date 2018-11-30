The Wall Street Transcript
Raul Jacob

Jacob, Raul

Raul Jacob is Vice President, Finance, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of Southern Copper Corporation and Director of Controller and Finance of Southern Peru. Mr. Jacob has held various positions focused primarily in financial planning, treasury, corporate finance, investor relations and project evaluation with the company since 1992. In 2018, 2017, 2016 and 2014, Mr. Jacob was considered by Institutional Investor among the top three chief financial officers of the mining industry of Latin America. During his career, he has developed financial operations for more than $6 billion. The two operations carried out in 2012 and 2010, issuance of bonds for a total of $3 billion, were considered as the best mining transactions of the year by Latin Finance in 2010 and by World Finance in 2012. Recently, he was also Vice President of the Peruvian National Mining, Oil and Energy Association and President of its mining chapter. He is currently a member of the consulting board of the MBA program — finance — of the Universidad del Pacifico in Lima, Peru. Mr. Jacob holds an economics degree from Universidad del Pacifico, a master’s degree from the University of Texas — Austin — and a degree in international business management from the Stockholm School of Economics.

