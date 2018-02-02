Jason Jackman

Jason Jackman, CFA, is the President and Chief Investment Officer for Johnson Investment Counsel, Inc. Previously, he was Director of Fixed Income and Institutional Management. Mr. Jackman has been with the firm since 1993. Mr. Jackman is the Investment Committee Chair for the Northern Kentucky University Foundation, and is Finance Chair and board member for Skyward. He is also a member of the Tocqueville Society and Regional Success by Six Leadership Council for the United Way of Greater Cincinnati. Mr. Jackman is also on the board of trustees for the UC Economics Center, the board of governors for The Metropolitan Club and the Endowment Committee for Immanuel United Methodist Church. He is a graduate of Wittenberg University.