Hunsicker, Laurie Havener

Laurie Havener Hunsicker is Managing Director and Research Analyst at Compass Point Research & Trading LLC. Ms. Hunsicker is a Managing Director and senior equity analyst at Compass Point Research & Trading covering small regional banks, community banks and thrift conversions, with a geographic focus on the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Hawaii. She is well-known in the financial services investment community for providing in-depth, fundamental analysis and equity research with a career as a senior equity analyst that spans 28 years. Prior to joining the Compass Point equity research team in January 2014, Ms. Hunsicker spent four years at Stifel, Nicolaus & Company as a managing director and senior analyst in bank equity research covering Northeast and Mid-Atlantic community banks, thrift conversions; prior to Stifel, Ms. Hunsicker spent 17 years at FBR, including 15 years as a senior analyst, covering community banks, regional banks and thrifts conversions across the U.S. but with a geographic concentration in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. At FBR, Ms. Hunsicker was a managing director and, for the final 10 years of her tenure, was co-head of FIG research. Ms. Hunsicker has received more Top Stock Picking Awards of Excellence by Thomson Reuters/StarMine in both the categories of Thrifts & Mortgage Finance and Banks, combined, than any other U.S. equity sellside analyst since StarMine started publishing awards in 2002.

Buybacks Will Serve as the Silver Lining for Banks in 2019
January 17, 2019

