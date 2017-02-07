Blair Hull

Blair Hull is the Founder of Hull Tactical Asset Allocation, LLC, and has served as Managing Partner since its formation in 2013. Prior to launching Hull Tactical Funds, Mr. Hull founded Hull Trading Company and served as the firm’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 1985 to 1999. A global leader in the application of computer technology to listed derivatives trading, Mr. Hull’s company leveraged technological innovations and quantitative models to become one of the world’s premier market-making firms, trading on 28 exchanges in nine countries. At its peak, Hull Trading Company moved nearly a quarter of the entire daily market volume on some markets, executed over 7% of the index options traded in the United States, 3% of the equity options and 1% of all shares traded daily on the New York Stock Exchange. Following the sale of Hull Trading Company to Goldman Sachs, Mr. Hull went on to found Ketchum Trading, LLC in 2010, a privately held, proprietary trading firm in Chicago, Illinois. Throughout his career in trading, Mr. Hull’s multidisciplinary approach has been responsible for the design and implementation of a steady stream of systematic innovations that have combined trading expertise with state-of-the-art technology and quantitative modeling.