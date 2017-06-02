Hong, Chun K.

The Wall Street Transcript
Chun K. Hong is one of the founders of Netlist, Inc. and has served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director since the company’s inception. He assumed the title of Chairman of the board of directors in 2004. Prior to Netlist, Inc., Mr. Hong was President and Chief Operating Officer of Infinilink Corp., a communications software company based in Irvine, California. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President of Viking Components, Inc., a memory manufacturing company. From 1983 to 1998, Mr. Hong held various management positions at LG subsidiaries in South Korea and in the U.S. He received a B.S. in economics from Virginia Commonwealth University and an M.S. in technology management from Pepperdine University’s Graduate School of Management.

