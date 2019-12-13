The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Arnim S. Holzer

Holzer, Arnim S.

Arnim S. Holzer is Global Macro Strategist, Client Portfolio Manager and Founder of the EAB Correlation Defense Index at EAB Investment Group. With over 30 years of global macro and multi-asset experience, Mr. Holzer’s investment philosophy is a unique blend of fundamental, technical and quantitative disciplines honed over the years of working with many of the top firms and investors in each of these disciplines. His particular macro skill is understanding the relationships of correlation and volatility in the optimization of portfolio construction and return generation. Mr. Holzer received an undergraduate economics degree from Princeton University and his MBA in finance from Fordham University. He holds a Series 7 and 65 Registered Representative securities registration.

Related Interviews:

Using a Consistent, Systematic Approach to Minimize Correlation to the Market
December 13, 2019

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Libero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBCMF)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)
Interview with the President and Director: Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Taking a Bottom-Up Approach to Microcap Investing
Using a Consistent, Systematic Approach to Minimize Correlation to the Market
Outperforming Over a Full Market Cycle with Less Volatility
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Gold Positioned to Outperform in a Low-Inflation Environment
Positive on Gold and Expecting Higher Prices in 2020
Trade War Tensions Driving Demand Uncertainty and Price Volatility
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 