Erik Holmlin

Erik Holmlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), has more than two decades of experience developing innovative solutions and companies in the life sciences and health care industries. His experience includes positions at GenVault Corporation as CEO, Exiqon A/S as CCO and Becton Dickinson as Vice President of Marketing and Development. In 2001, Dr. Holmlin led the formation and financing efforts of GeneOhm Sciences, Inc. and orchestrated the company’s acquisition by Becton Dickinson in 2006. He also served as an entrepreneur in residence — EIR — at leading life-science venture capital firm Domain Associates, LLC. Dr. Holmlin was a National Institutes of Health postdoctoral fellow at Harvard University and a National Science Foundation predoctoral fellow at the California Institute of Technology, Pasadena — Caltech. He holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from Caltech and MBAs from UC Berkeley and Columbia University.