Holden, Curtis J.

Curtis J. Holden, CFA, is Senior Investment Officer of Tanglewood Wealth Management, Inc. Mr. Holden is a native Houstonian and a sixth-generation Texan. He grew up in the Pearland area where he graduated from Pearland High School in 1993. Mr. Holden holds a BBA in finance from The University of Houston, Bauer College of Business, 1997, and a Master of Science in finance from The University of Houston, Bauer College of Business, 2001. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the Houston Society of Financial Analysts. Mr. Holden brings a unique mix of analytic and interpersonal skills. He started his professional career in valuation where he was charged with evaluating interest in family partnerships and closely held businesses. Mr. Holden then worked in banking where he served as an institutional trustee and relationship manager. He entered wealth management in 2005 and worked for a local, independent wealth manager for eight years. Mr. Holden joined the Tanglewood team in November 2013. As a Senior Investment Officer, his responsibilities include investment research, fund due diligence, asset allocation and economic research. Mr. Holden also serves as the primary relationship manager for clients enrolled in Tanglewood Portfolios.

