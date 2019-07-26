The Wall Street Transcript
Christian Hoffmann

Hoffmann, Christian

Christian Hoffmann, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Managing Director for Thornburg Investment Management. He joined the firm in 2012 as a fixed income securities analyst and was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager in 2014, then Portfolio Manager in 2018. Mr. Hoffmann graduated cum laude from New York University with a B.A. in economics. He is also a CFA charterholder. Prior to joining Thornburg, he served as a senior credit analyst with H.I.G. Capital in Miami, Florida, where he specialized in distressed debt investments and credit-driven special situations. Mr. Hoffmann began his career in the investment banking division of Lehman Brothers and later spent several years working on the high yield research desk at Lehman Brothers.

