Eric Hipkins

Eric Hipkins is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of root9B Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of cyber defense services to corporations and governments globally. Mr. Hipkins is an accomplished cyber, intelligence and cryptology professional with more than 25 years of specialty experience in advanced cyber and technical intelligence operations. He is a military veteran with an extensive background across the Department of Defense, intelligence and commercial community. His professional background spans numerous assignments across the cyber and cryptology community including senior positions within the U.S. intelligence, special programs and special operations community. These assignments included direct support to the president of the United States and members of Congress. Mr. Hipkins has earned more than 12 nationally recognized certifications, including professionalization by the National Security Agency as an Intelligence Analyst and Adjunct Faculty. He is the recipient of the distinguished Knowlton Award for significant intelligence contributions to the United States of America. Mr. Hipkins is a member of the newly formed Homeland Security Advisory Council’s Cybersecurity Subcommittee