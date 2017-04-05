The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Eric Hipkins

Hipkins, Eric

Eric Hipkins is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of root9B Holdings, Inc., a leading provider of cyber defense services to corporations and governments globally. Mr. Hipkins is an accomplished cyber, intelligence and cryptology professional with more than 25 years of specialty experience in advanced cyber and technical intelligence operations. He is a military veteran with an extensive background across the Department of Defense, intelligence and commercial community. His professional background spans numerous assignments across the cyber and cryptology community including senior positions within the U.S. intelligence, special programs and special operations community. These assignments included direct support to the president of the United States and members of Congress. Mr. Hipkins has earned more than 12 nationally recognized certifications, including professionalization by the National Security Agency as an Intelligence Analyst and Adjunct Faculty. He is the recipient of the distinguished Knowlton Award for significant intelligence contributions to the United States of America. Mr. Hipkins is a member of the newly formed Homeland Security Advisory Council’s Cybersecurity Subcommittee

Related Interviews:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO, President and Chairman: Ahold Delhaize (AMS:AD)
Interview with the President and CEO: Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAUC)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Reeds, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Buying High-Quality Midcaps at a Discount to Their Value
Using Market Prices to Assess Expected Returns
Integrating a Top-Down View with a Bottom-Up Investment Approach
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Supply Outpacing Demand in Fast Casual and Casual Dining Restaurants
Despite Strong Macro Data, Restaurant Sales Remain Volatile
Restaurants Investing in Mobile Order and Pay Gain Traction
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This