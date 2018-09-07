Bryan C. Hinmon

Bryan C. Hinmon, CFA, is the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager at Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC, having served in the CIO capacity since 2017 and as a Portfolio Manager for the Global Opportunities Fund, Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund and Emerging Markets Fund since 2014. As CIO of the firm, Mr. Hinmon is responsible for leading the investment team, maintaining the firm’s investment philosophy and managing greater than $2.5 billion — as of August 2018 — in client assets. He also works as an analyst, identifying and researching investments for the firm’s affiliate, Motley Fool Wealth Management’s separately managed account strategies. He joined the adviser in 2014 as Director of Research, responsible for leading the investment team process of sharing research and choosing which companies to invest in. Previously, Mr. Hinmon worked for the parent company of the adviser, The Motley Fool, LLC, for more than four years. He helped manage internal capital for Motley Fool Pro, a service whose strategy embraces long/short equities and options. Mr. Hinmon also served as a senior analyst on Motley Fool Options for more than four years and led the company’s Analyst Development Program for two years. Before life at The Motley Fool, Mr. Hinmon was a portfolio manager at Bulwark Capital Management, a hedge fund with an approach that balanced fundamental long-term equity investing, option income and special situations. Earlier in his career, he worked as a research analyst for an asset manager in Naples, Florida, that provided portfolio management and operated a covered-call hedge fund. In total, Mr. Hinmon has been investing professionally for more than 15 years. He is a graduate of Stetson University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.