Hemmelgarn, Edward Paul

Edward Paul Hemmelgarn is the Founder, President, Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager, Member and Director at Shaker Investments LLC. His prior professional experience includes mergers and acquisitions, accounting, commercial banking and biochemical research. Prior to founding the firm in 1991, Mr. Hemmelgarn was the Chief Financial Officer of Retail Banking at Ameritrust Corporation. Prior to that, he worked at Ernst & Young, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, and other forms of strategic and financial management consulting. Mr. Hemmelgarn was a member of the advisory board at MCM Capital Partners. He was a CPA charterholder. Mr. Hemmelgarn received a B.A. in chemistry and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University.

