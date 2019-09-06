Hunter Hayes

Hunter Hayes is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Intrepid Capital. He is the Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the Intrepid Income Fund and the separately managed Intrepid Income portfolios. He is also a member of the investment team responsible for the Intrepid Endurance Fund, the Intrepid Capital Fund, and the separately managed Intrepid Small Cap and Intrepid Balanced portfolios. Mr. Hayes focuses primarily on fixed income investments and small-cap securities. Mr. Hayes received his B.S./B.A. degree in finance and his B.M. degree in performance piano from Auburn University.