Peter H. Havens

Peter H. Havens is Chairman and Founder of Baldwin Management, LLC. Earlier, he was a member of the board of directors and Executive Vice President of the Bryn Mawr Trust Company. Before, he organized and operated the family office of Kewanee Enterprises. Mr. Havens holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is also Chairman of the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, Chairman of the board for the Independence Seaport Museum, and Vice Chairman of Main Line Health. He is a board member of AAA Club Alliance, Main Line Health, the Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, Main Line Health Realty and Lankenau Development Inc. He is a Trustee Emeritus at Ursinus College and former Trustee of the Leukemia Society of America. He was also the Chairman of the board of Petroferm, Inc. and a board member of Nobel Learning Communities Inc.