The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors

Peter H. Havens

Havens, Peter H.

Peter H. Havens is Chairman and Founder of Baldwin Management, LLC. Earlier, he was a member of the board of directors and Executive Vice President of the Bryn Mawr Trust Company. Before, he organized and operated the family office of Kewanee Enterprises. Mr. Havens holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is also Chairman of the Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, Chairman of the board for the Independence Seaport Museum, and Vice Chairman of Main Line Health. He is a board member of AAA Club Alliance, Main Line Health, the Lankenau Medical Center Foundation, Main Line Health Realty and Lankenau Development Inc. He is a Trustee Emeritus at Ursinus College and former Trustee of the Leukemia Society of America. He was also the Chairman of the board of Petroferm, Inc. and a board member of Nobel Learning Communities Inc.

Related Interviews:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Vice President, Oil Sands Manufacturing: Cenovus Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVE)
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)
Interview with the President and CEO and the EVP, CFO and Risk Management Director: MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&p Near-term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Investing in Companies with Strong Economic Moats
A Three-Stage Process to Long-Term Value Investing
Employing a Disciplined and Nonemotional Approach to Midcap Investing
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Awaiting Service Cost Impact on E&P Sector
A Constructive Outlook for U.S. Integrated Oil, E&Ps and Refineries
E&P Backdrop Provides Higher Confidence for Investors
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This