Robert C. Hatley

Robert C. Hatley, President and CEO, founded Paragon Commercial Corporation — Paragon Bank — in 1999. A native of Concord, Mr. Hatley received his Bachelor of Science in business administration from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina. For the next 14 years, he served with Wachovia Bank as a Field Representative, a Credit Manager, a Branch Manager and City Executive. From 1988 to 1998 Mr. Hatley worked with Peoples/Centura Bank, serving the last four years as Regional Market Manager of the Wake County commercial market. Mr. Hatley was named 2008 Carolinas Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for financial services. Mr. Hatley has been involved in community service for many years. In 2015 he was appointed by Gov. Pat McCrory to serve a four-year term on Appalachian State University’s board of trustees. He also served as the 2015-2016 Chairman of the North Carolina Bankers Association and on the Leadership Council of the WakeEd Partnership. Previously he served as Chairman of the board of the Cary Chamber of Commerce. He is also past President of the Cary Rotary Club and past Director of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, Hospice of Wake County, Wake Med Foundation and North Carolina Chamber. He served as Chairman of First Tee of the Triangle in 2014 and is the past Chairman of the foundation board of the Cary Rotary Club. In addition, he served on the board of visitors of Appalachian State University.