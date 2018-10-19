Hartzell Jr., David C.

David C. Hartzell

David C. Hartzell Jr. is President and CEO of Cornell Capital Management. He currently serves on The Business Week Alliance/Market Advisory Board and the Barron’s “BIG MONEY” panel of experts. He is an ex-officio member of the board of directors of the FBI Citizens Academy Foundation; the board of directors of the Chantal Avin Rosin Foundation; the board of directors of the Western New York Innovation and Entrepreneurial Group; The Charles Schwab Technology Advisory Board; The New York Society of Security Analysts; the CFA Institute; Chairman of the board of Clarence Industrial Development Agency, or CIDA; President of the Clarence Chamber of Commerce; and the Chairman of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, or ECIDA, Leadership council; and is the former Supervisor — Mayor — of Clarence, New York. He is the author of Dividend Capture: From Theory to Practical Application — 2004 — and has written over 300 newspaper columns on various business issues. He is a graduate of the University of Utah, and Mr. Hartzell has studied at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, The University of Utah Graduate School of Business, The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, or MIT. Mr. Hartzell is a 2002 graduate of the State University of New York — SUNY/Buffalo — School of Management’s Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and a 2004 graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation — FBI — Citizens Academy. Mr. Hartzell is a guest lecturer at the State University of New York — SUNY — Graduate School of Business for the MBA program in Buffalo, the State University of New York — SUNY — Undergraduate School of Business in Buffalo, Niagara University and Hilbert College in Hamburg, New York. Mr. Hartzell was the host of the popular Buffalo Business cable TV talk show “It’s YOUR Business, Buffalo” from 2002 to 2004. He toured with Circus Kirk in 1974 and 1975, setting a Guinness World Record for lying on a bed of nails during the Westminster Renaissance Fair in 1979. An avid surfer, skier, scuba diver and triathlete, Mr. Hartzell was chosen to run with the Olympic torch in Buffalo, New York, prior to the 2002 games in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a contestant on “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” in 2005 and ran with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, with his son Ryan in 2009. In 2014, he climbed over 17,000 feet to Mt. Everest Base Camp with an REI adventure team consisting of nine climbers, 18 Sherpas and seven yaks. He lives in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence Center, New York, with his wife Carolyn — Coray — and four children.