Hartner, John

John Hartner joined The ExOne Company in November 2018 as Chief Operating Officer and was elected as Chief Executive Officer in May 2019. Prior to joining ExOne, Mr. Hartner led technology companies around the world for 30 years in the electronics, clean tech, automation and digital printing industries. For almost half of his career, he lived and worked in Asia and Europe. In 2017, Mr. Hartner founded Digital Industrialist LLC, a company that advises and invests in digital manufacturing businesses. From 2015 to 2017, he served as Chief Operating Officer of EnvisionTEC, a health care 3D printing leader. Previously, Mr. Hartner had a 15-year career leading business units of Dover Corporation, rising to the role of President and CEO of the Dover Printing & Identification Segment. Prior to that, he served in various leadership roles with FMC Technologies and Rockwell International. Mr. Hartner received an MBA from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Villanova University.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the CEO: The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)
September 20, 2019

