Brendan J. Hartman

Brendan J. Hartman is a Portfolio Manager at Royce & Associates, LP. Prior to joining Royce & Associates, Mr. Hartman co-founded and managed a hedge fund for Rebus Partners. Prior to that, he was employed by Cramer Rosenthal McGlynn, LLC from 2001 to 2008 and served as Co-Manager for the Mid Cap, Smid Cap, 130/30 Fund and CRM Partners LP funds. Prior to that, he was a senior analyst, equity research with Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette from 1997 to 2000. He began his career with Salomon Brothers from 1996 to 1997 as an equity research analyst. Mr. Hartman holds a bachelor’s degree from Lehigh University and a Master of Business Administration from New York University.