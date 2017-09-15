David Harden

David Harden is President and Chief Investment Officer of Summit Global Investments. Mr. Harden is a graduate of Boston College, B.A., and Boston University, M.S.C.S. Throughout his career, Mr. Harden has established himself as an expert in investment technology and quantitative research. Over the past 21 years in the investment management field, Mr. Harden has proven his ability as a portfolio manager and equity strategist. He has worked with Fidelity Investments, Evergreen Investments and Ensign Peak Advisors, where he was responsible for developing and implementing numerous portfolio strategies. For the past eight years, Mr. Harden has focused on managing institutional assets in low volatility, and he continues to do so at SGI. Mr. Harden is one of only a handful of active portfolio managers in the world that has researched, constructed, implemented and actively managed significant assets in the low-volatility equity space. Mr. Harden and his family spend their free time mountain biking and enjoying the outdoors.