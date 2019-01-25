Hanson, Steve

The Wall Street Transcript
Steve Hanson is the President and CEO of International Frontier Resources Corporation (CVE:IFR; OTCMKTS:IFRTF) — internationalfrontier.com — and the Director of Tonalli Energia. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, International Frontier Resources is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV — Frontera — and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. With over 25 years of finance and corporate development experience, Mr. Hanson has been President of Discovery Management Services Ltd. since 2002, a venture capital consulting firm assisting early-stage companies in the development of short- and long-term financing strategies. Mr. Hanson served as Chairman and Managing Director of Van Arbor Asset Management, an award-winning equity money management firm from 2004 until 2008, which he founded in 2003. Van Arbor Asset Management was bought by ZLC Private Investment Management in 2008. In 2009, Mr. Hanson served as President and CEO of PanAsian Petroleum, an oil and gas company that during his tenure was acquired by Ivanhoe Energy. In 2011/2012, Mr. Hanson was a director of Lion Petroleum Corp., a private oil and gas company focused on East Africa bought by Taipan Resources. He has served on numerous private and public company boards.

