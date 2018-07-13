The Wall Street Transcript
Mark Hair

Hair, Mark

Mark Hair has served as Chief Financial Officer of Restoration Robotics, Inc., since January 2018 and brings with him over 20 years of financial leadership experience. Prior to joining Restoration Robotics, he served in other management roles at medical device companies, including Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer at ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Vice President of Finance at Accuray Inc. and Vice President, Corporate Controller at Thoratec Corporation. Additionally, Mr. Hair was Vice President of Finance at Diamond Foods, Inc., a consumer packaged-goods company, and served in leadership roles in professional service firms, including Deloitte. Mr. Hair received a Master of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Brigham Young University.

Related Interviews:

Interview with the President and CEO, CFO and Director of Marketing: Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIR)
July 13, 2018

