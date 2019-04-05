Jacques Habra

Jacques Habra is the Chief Strategy Officer of Grown Rogue International Inc. He is an award-winning serial entrepreneur recognized by national and regional media for excellence in entrepreneurship, leadership and innovation. Mr. Habra was the lead investor in FirstClick, SelfEcho and TrackR, which recently won $50 million in Series B funding through the Amazon Alexa Fund. Mr. Habra led early-stage fundraising for Grown Rogue and initial marketing launch. Today, as Chief Strategy Officer, he focuses on investor relations, capital relationships and marketplace strategy. Mr. Habra graduated with degrees in philosophy and English from the University of Michigan with honors.