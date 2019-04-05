Greg Guyatt

Greg Guyatt is the Chief Financial Officer of CannTrust Holdings Inc. Previously, he served as the CFO of GreenSpace Brands, Inc., a Canadian-based premium natural food product company, and brings over 20 years of experience leading high-performing finance teams from the CPG, pharmaceutical and private equity sectors. From 2009 through 2016, he held increasingly senior finance roles at Sears Canada and prior to that spent seven years in the pharmaceutical industry. In these roles, he had responsibility for a broad portfolio of financial operations including governance, audit and risk management, financial reporting, treasury and strategic planning, and has a wealth of M&A and capital markets expertise. He began his career at Deloitte, followed by several years as an investment banker with UBS in the United Kingdom. Mr. Guyatt holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Mount Allison University and a CPA, CA designation.