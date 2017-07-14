Robert Gutman

Robert Gutman is Director and Equity Research Analyst covering the communications infrastructure and telecom services sectors at Guggenheim Securities. Mr. Gutman has over 17 years of relevant experience. Prior to joining Guggenheim Securities, he was a director in the communications infrastructure and telecom services research practice at Evercore ISI. In 2016, he was a member of the team voted number two for communications infrastructure in the annual Institutional Investor survey and number three in stock picking for the REIT sector in the Thomson Reuters Analyst Awards. He also worked previously as a research analyst at Robotti & Co. and GAMCO — Gabelli Asset Management. Mr. Gutman earned his B.A. in economics from Dartmouth College and holds a master’s in finance from the London Business School.