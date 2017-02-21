Doyle Gustus

Doyle Gustus is Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer at Cornerstone Select Advisors, LLC. He has over 40 years of experience in the investment business and has held upper management positions with national and regional brokerage firms. Prior to Cornerstone, he was President of Wyoming Financial Securities and WERCS Asset Management. His most notable work was assisting the Templeton family. He has focused on value-based metrics to help managers and corporate executives define and develop valuation tools that assist and define profitability measures. In addition, he is a board member for several corporate and tax-exempt organizations. Mr. Gustus is a graduate of Central Methodist University with a degree in economics.