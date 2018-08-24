Leo Grohowski

Leo Grohowski is Chief Investment Officer of BNY Mellon Wealth Management. He leads all investment strategy and investment management functions for the wealth management organization and is Chairman of the Investment Policy Committee. Earlier, he worked for U.S. Trust, Bank of America, where he was Chief Investment Officer, responsible for investment solutions and the end-to-end investment process, including portfolio management and investment strategy for Private Wealth Management clients. Prior to his role at U.S. Trust, he was the Chief Investment Officer for Deutsche Bank in the Americas, overseeing more than $250 billion in assets. From 1999 to 2002, Mr. Grohowski was Chief Investment Officer of Deutsche Bank Private Banking, serving as Chairman of the Global Markets Strategy Committee and Domestic Investment Strategy group, and head of Investment Products and Services for the DB Alex Brown unit. Mr. Grohowski received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Drew University and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business. He serves as President for Mellon Hedge Fund Advisors, LLC. He also has served on the board of trustees at Drew University for 12 years and chaired their investment committee.